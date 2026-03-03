Arvada man arrested 3 times for DUI in under 2 months; case sparks questions about interlock law in Colorado

ARVADA — Officers with the Arvada Police Department (APD) arrested the same man three times in less than two months for allegedly driving while under the influence. The case is sparking questions about how many times it takes to keep someone away from the wheel if they should not drive.

APD released body camera video that showed Steven Sewick, 40, stumbling to get out of a car – which had other passengers — on Feb. 21 at a gas station along the 7300 block of Ralston Road.

Arvada police said he was arrested and charged with DUI after incidents on Jan. 4 and Jan. 27 as well. He was arrested for investigation of DUI, driving as a habitual traffic offender and five other violations in connection with the February incident.

January 4, 2026 – 8:00 PM

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7, he was also convicted of three DUIs several years back — in October 2009 in Lakewood, December 2009 in Denver and September 2010 in Westminster.

A judge ordered a $20,000 cash bond for him.

Renee Lund knows what can happen when someone uses drugs or alcohol, then gets behind a wheel. Her son, Tanner, was killed by a drunk driver in March 2022 . He was 19 years old.

"It was Saturday afternoon. He was driving to his grandma's, took a left turn on a green arrow and was pummeled into a pole," Lund said.

Josh Whitston Tanner Lund died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in March of 2022.

She said she later found out the driver had a previous DUI arrest.

"It should have been ‘one and done.’ He should have been in trouble the first time," Lund said.

Lund went to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MAAD) in the aftermath.

And with Sewick’s most-recent DUI arrest in Arvada, Denver7 sought her input on his multiple times behind bars for driving under the influence.

She could not believe more hasn't been done in four years to keep it from happening.

"Who should be responsible for finding better solutions to keep people from being put back, literally, into their car onto the streets?" she said. "... I just don't understand why it's 12 years (in prison) for vehicular homicide, but it can also be 12 years for stealing a car or some of the other crimes that are committed."

A judge ended up giving Sewick a $20,000 cash bond after the third arrest, but Denver7 wanted to know if there were steps that could have been taken the first time to stop the issue earlier.

We asked Arvada Det. Dave Snelling about it.

"I think the trend that we see is that there's so many civil sanctions against somebody's driver's license, and yet they continue to drive," Snelling said.

In Colorado, there's an Ignition Interlock Program. It's a device put in a car to keep someone from starting it unless they pass a breathalyzer.

Snelling said Sewick didn't have one in his car, but he was on a continuous alcohol monitor. During his last arrest, he was being investigated for alleged drug use.

"It costs money. It takes time to get into place, and sometimes the frustrating thing is, people will still find their way around it to get their vehicle going," Snelling said.

That "time" is what MADD wants to fix.

The group is working to update Colorado's Interlock Law to make it more accessible.

In a statement from MAAD, Denver7 was told: “Unfortunately, stories like that of Mr. Sewick’s are not that uncommon and DUI-related crashes, fatalities and injuries continue to occur on Colorado roads far too often. For some people, the arrest alone is enough to set them on a better path, however, in many cases, assistance is required. MADD Colorado is currently working on legislation to modernize Colorado’s Interlock law to make the use of ignition interlock more easily accessible. HB26-1242 eliminates a 2-month waiting period so individuals can have immediate access to ignition interlock potentially preventing subsequent DUIs. The bill also expands affordability access and provides options for early removal based on performance. In Colorado, we have an impaired driving crisis. In 2025, DUI related fatalities increased 9% over 2024. Countless families carry the devastating impact of someone’s choice to drive impaired. Ignition interlocks have blocked 180,195 drunk driving attempts since 2006. With these legislative changes, we can continue to save lives and together, we can end impaired driving.”

The bill has been introduced and is scheduled to be discussed in the House Transportation, Housing and Local Government committee on March 11.