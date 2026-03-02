Arvada police releases video after third DUI arrest of same suspect in under 2 months

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada released a video Monday of a repeat DUI offender who has been arrested three times in less than two months.

Police say the male suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested each time under similar circumstances, while already facing prior charges.

Two arrests occurred in January, and the third arrest happened last month.

On Jan. 4, officers arrested the man after a crash in which a truck hit a home, and the driver fled.

He was charged with DUI/DUI drugs, resisting arrest, and driving as a habitual traffic offender, according to police.

About three weeks later, police said they found him asleep in a running U-Haul that was left in reverse.

He was arrested on DUI-related charges.

On Feb. 21, Arvada police said they found the suspect asleep behind the wheel again, this time at a gas pump.

He was still out on a $25,000 bond and wearing a SCRAM alcohol monitor at the time of last month’s arrest, according to Arvada police.

Video of the February arrest was released Monday and can be viewed in the player below.

Repeat DUI suspect arrested three times in two months, Arvada police say

The February arrest resulted in DUI/DUI drugs, habitual traffic offender charges, and five additional violations.

Arvada police emphasized the public danger posed by impaired driving and thanked the DA's office for seeking a $75,000 cash bond in the case.

However, the suspect's bond was set at $20,000 after a judge rejected a personal recognizance bond sought by the suspect's attorney.