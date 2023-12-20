4th arrest announced in deadly shooting of Aurora man who chased off scooter thieves

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora announced Wednesday that a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 49-year-old Aurora man who chased off scooter thieves in August.

Tuesday’s arrest of the juvenile male on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery brings the total to four arrests. Police said no other suspects are outstanding.

The charges stem from the early morning hours of Aug. 23.

Investigators said the victim — identified as Miguel Angel Saucedo Araujo — woke up to the sound of two suspects stealing scooters parked in the backyard of his house, which is along the 900 block of Paris Street.

Along with his son, he confronted the suspects, who drove away on the stolen scooters, police said. Araujo and his son then chased them in his pickup.

While details were not yet clear, police said somebody shot at the pickup during the chase, but neither Araujo nor his son were injured.

Once they returned home, however, they noticed a driver go by the front of the house. Somebody in the car fired several rounds into the home, police said. One of the bullets hit Araujo, investigators said, and he was killed.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested a month after the incident, and two others in October -- Ahmed Mohamed, 18, of Aurora, and a 15-year-old boy. All four are facing first-degree murder charges.