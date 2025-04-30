18-year-old to spend 30 years in jail for two deadly shootings: 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old man will spend 30 years in jail for two separate deadly shootings that occurred in 2023, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday morning.

Dhaevontae Rogers-Broadus, 18, was sentenced to 30 years in one shooting and 20 years in the other. The judge ruled during sentencing Wednesday that the sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve a total of 30 years instead of 50 years if they had run consecutively.

Rogers-Broadus admitted to shooting and killing 15-year-old Raphael Ivan Velin on Sept. 30, 2023 at Southlands mall. Just 11 days before that, on Sept. 19, 2023, he was charged in the murder of 23-year-old Iraqi refugee Ahmed Zainuldeen outside Zainuldeen's apartment.

The 23-year-old was inside his apartment in the 7400 block of E. Harvard Avenue when he looked out the window and noticed a group breaking into his car. He went outside to confront the suspects and was shot. The suspects got away with Zainuldeen's silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata, which was later recovered in Aurora.

Rogers-Broadus was a juvenile at the time of both shootings. He took a plea deal where he agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder, dropped from the initial first-degree murder charge.

Two other teenagers were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Zainuldeen and subsequent carjacking. One was sentenced to two years in juvenile detention for aggravated robbery, according to Zainuldeen's family. The other teen, Raydon Collins, also took a plea deal and has an upcoming sentencing for aggravated robbery.

