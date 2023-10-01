Teen shot, killed outside Southlands Mall in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A teen was shot outside Southlands Mall and later died Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported at around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot outside the mall where a large group of people, including teens from Smoky Hill and Grandview High Schools were celebrating homecoming, witnesses told Denver7.

Employees from Mt. Fuji Sushi & Hibachi restaurant ushered in other teens and witnesses who fled the gunshots and the doors were locked after the shooting unfolded.

“They were crying, I mean there was one girl who was, you know, like hugging her dad – like I’m so scared, I just want to go home - they were crying. Adults were pretty mellow, but alot of kids were kind of just in shock,” said Jordan Dimitrie, a witness to the shooting.

Aurora police said the teen was transported to a local hospital where he later died and investigators were searching for several suspects who left the scene in a vehicle, but there was no other identifying information available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a fatal shooting outside the Southlands mall.



When officers arrived they found one juvenile was suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were conducted and the young man was transferred to the hospital where he passed away.



