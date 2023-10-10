Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

16-year-old boy arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Southlands Mall

Raphael Velin, 15, was shot and killed in the parking lot at Southlands Mall on Sept. 30.
The mother of Raphael Velin, the 15-year-old who was shot and killed at Southlands Mall in Aurora, sat down exclusively with Denver7 to share how she wants her son to be remembered.
southlands mall shooting.png
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 18:03:51-04

AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with a September shooting at Southlands Mall that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

The shooting was reported at around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 in a parking lot outside the mall where a large group of people, including teens from Smoky Hill and Grandview High Schools, were celebrating homecoming, witnesses told Denver7.

First responders arrived and found Raphael Ivan Velin, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Raphael Velin

Aurora

Mom of teen killed at Southlands Mall shares how she wants him to be remembered

Claire Lavezzorio
10:28 PM, Oct 04, 2023

Investigators believe the murder occurred during a pre-planned meeting between the involved parties, according to an initial media release from the Aurora Police Department. Raphael's mother told Denver7 she got a phone call from him earlier that evening, and he said he was heading to the mall to meet up with friends.

Police said four to five suspects took off after the shooting in a black four-door sedan, which was later recovered.

Aurora PD said the 16-year-old turned himself in to police Monday. He was booked into the Aurora Jail for second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and failure to report an accident to police.

southlands mall shooting.png

Crime

Arrest warrant issued for a suspect in the killing of teen at Southlands Mall

Robert Garrison
11:59 AM, Oct 09, 2023

Since the boy is a minor, Aurora police will not release his identity.

Aurora PD said investigators are still working to identify and locate additional suspects, as well as witnesses to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Denver7 turns 70! See amazing photos, videos from our archives