Experts warn of increased risk to viral illnesses this holiday season due to lower vaccination rates

DENVER — With the cold weather and the holidays, you're likely spending more time indoors with family and friends. It's also likely you or someone you're celebrating with hasn't gotten the flu vaccine or the COVID-19 shot.

"When people are out of work and out of school and sort of congregating, it'll promote the spread of it,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of Infection Prevention at UCHealth.

The latest numbers from the CDC found only 37% of Americans have gotten their seasonal flu shots, and only 19% have gotten their COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Barron tells Denver7 flu cases haven't spiked just yet.

"It's just barely starting to tick up where last year by this time, everybody you knew had had the flu or was getting sick,” she explained.

It has, however, led to a low sense of urgency – most likely the cause for lower vaccination rates here at home.

"I think that's obviously one of the things that influences vaccination rates, is when [people] start hearing people are getting sick. I think it really resonates, and people then think, ‘Oh, my God, it's time. I need to go get my flu shot.’ Same thing with COVID,” she said.

We took a look at the numbers and found the latest Viral Respiratory Diseases Report from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) showing a slight uptick in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, but cases are still low.

Though distrust and misinformation about vaccines is trending upwards nationwide, Dr. Barron told Denver7 it doesn't appear to be the case for lower vaccine rates here in Colorado.

"I think as the years have progressed, the concerns about the vaccines aren't part of the issue. And I haven't been hearing that. I think this is really more a sense of, like, ‘Ah, it's not here yet. I still have a little bit of time,’" she said.

Just because these numbers are low now doesn't mean they'll stay that way — which is why experts like Dr. Barron said it’s important to look ahead as we go into the holiday season.

"Think about your own health as your gift to yourself — as, ‘I'm going to protect myself.’" said Dr. Barron.