Colorado's Commissioner of Education reflects on 5 years since COVID-19 pandemic forced school closures

DENVER — It’s been 5 years since Gov. Jared Polis ordered schools statewide to close to stop the spread of COVID-19. The initial order on March 18, 2020 was only for one month. Colorado’s Commissioner of Education Susana Córdova was superintendent of Denver Public Schools at the time. She recalled when the district began discussing the possibility of schools closing, there were concerns about how to make sure kids still had meals and technology for remote learning.

“We literally took every device that we had anywhere in the district, in the central office, and pushed those out to kids,” Córdova said.

Córdova left the district in 2021 for a job in Dallas and wrote a doctoral dissertation on the impact of COVID-19 on education. She said the pandemic made it harder to recruit and retain teachers, led to declines in math performance, and mental health issues for teachers and students.

Colorado students have shown some academic improvement in standardized test scores but many students are still struggling to recover.

“Disproportionately our low-income students, black and brown students, are farther behind,” Córdova said.

Córdova said that post pandemic, the district did learn some things to improve education going forward, particularly about the importance of attendance and engagement. She said hands-on learning and career and technical education have received more attention, as a result of the pandemic. She also said the technological improvements were a silver lining, noting that families can stay more engaged with virtual parent teacher conferences.