Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022

More than 1,673,100 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 69,500 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Oct. 31

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's data includes numbers from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,674,883 cases (+1,743)

69,641 hospitalized (+43)

64 counties (+0)

5,142,856 people tested (+2,673)

20,501,801 test encounters (+18,278)

13,421 deaths among cases (+8)

14,140 deaths due to COVID-19 (+6)

9,933 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 183 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was _____%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,453,327 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,061,051 have been fully vaccinated.

2:37 p.m. | CDPHE to end daily COVID-19 case and death data reporting, will shift to weekly updates starting Wednesday

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will stop posting daily COVID-19 case data updates and will instead show case trends on a weekly basis starting Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The decision by the CDPHE comes nearly a month after the CDC moved to the same, and comes as more transmissible variants start to gain ground before an expected surge in cases in the fall and winter.

In a news release Monday, CDPHE officials said they recommended moving to weekly updates as "data analysts recommend looking at weekly data for the most accurate representation of COVID-19 in Colorado communities."

"CDPHE’s epidemiologists continue to monitor trends in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and variants. In addition to presenting a more accurate picture of COVID-19 in Colorado, presenting weekly visualizations of CDPHE data will allow for more time for epidemiologists and data managers to review the data, detect unexpected data issues, and correct them before the data is presented on the dashboard. Data updates for other similar pathogens, like influenza, occur weekly."

The CDPHE will also be revamping its data dashboard, which will incorporate COVID-19 vaccine data which is currently under a separate page, and will also include data on other respiratory viruses like influenza and RSV.

9 a.m. | Colorado's COVID-19 outlook

For the week ending Oct. 21, Colorado reported a total of 4,738 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 425 (+9.85%) from the prior week. The state's positivity rate went up by 1.74% from a week ago to 7% on Friday. Hospitalizations slightly increased to 183 last week, 4 more than the prior week.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Oct. 24-Oct. 30, 2022.