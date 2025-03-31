First-ever Denver7 Gives Day provides more than 22,000 meals for Coloradans in need

DENVER — The first ever Denver7 Gives Day volunteer event provided the equivalent of more than 22,000 meals for Coloradans facing food insecurity.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and traffic expert Jayson Luber joined about three dozen volunteers to pack food boxes at Food Bank of the Rockies on Saturday for the inaugural Denver7 Gives Day project.

The group packed 816 boxes, which equates to more than 27,000 pounds of food. It was an extension of a strong partnership between the two organizations.

“Food Bank of the Rockies is so grateful for such a deep and generous relationship with Denver7, from financial giving, volunteering and inspiring its viewers to make financial gifts,” said Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling. “It's truly helping make Food Bank of the Rockies’ work possible [...] Denver7 has provided for hundreds of thousands of meals that Food Bank of the Rockies is distributing.”

Through Denver7 Gives Day events, the station is taking its commitment to Colorado communities a step further by making volunteerism a core part of Denver7 Gives – an initiative that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of people since its inception nearly six years ago. Now, you have the chance to donate more than just money to be part of the change.



Want to get on the list for the next Denver7 Gives Day event? Fill out the form below.