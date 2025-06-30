Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed

Denver7 is once again bringing the community together to help ensure that all students have the tools they need to succeed in school this year. We are teaming up with Les Schwab Tire Centers and A Precious Child for Denver7 Gives School Supplies, July 5-31, 2025.

The Denver7 Gives School Supplies program supports families who struggle with the cost of school supplies. More than 133,000 children are experiencing poverty in Colorado, according to the World Population Review. And families with K-12 students expect to spend $875 per student on back-to-school items, according to the National Retail Foundation.

For families already struggling financially, the start of a new school year can cause additional challenges given the cost of needed supplies. And we know students are more successful when they have the appropriate supplies.

Join us in supporting Colorado students through Denver7 Gives School Supplies:



Donate new school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location; or

Make a financial contribution at Denver7.com/Gives (select Denver7 Gives School Supplies from the drop-down menu)

Together we can ensure Colorado students have the tools they need to succeed.

“At Denver7, we’re committed to making a difference in our community,” said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager of Denver7. “The Denver7 Gives School Supplies campaign isn’t just about collecting the tools students need to succeed; it’s about empowering our students and ensuring they start the school year with confidence.”

“When we invest in a child’s education, we invest in the future of our entire community,” said Eric Gleason, CEO of A Precious Child. “Providing something as simple as a backpack filled with supplies can lower barriers and open the door to opportunity. Having the right support can give a child the stability and confidence they need to start the school year strong.”

Denver7 Gives School Supplies is sponsored by Les Schwab Tire Centers.

Les Schwab Tire Centers is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,500 employees and more than 550 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Alaska, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.

Denver7 Gives School Supplies

July 5-31, 2025

Donate at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location or online at www.Denver7.com/Gives

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED MOST:



New backpacks

Pencils

Highlighters

Rulers

Two-pocket folders

Markers

Wide-ruled notebooks

Over-the-ear wired headphones

Wired earbuds

ALL SUPPLIES NEEDED BY GRADE LEVEL:

Grades K-2



1 new backpack

1 eraser

24 #2 Pencils

1 highlighter

1 ruler

4 two-pocket folders

2 glue sticks

1 pair of scissors

1 box of Crayons (24, 36 or 48)

1 box of markers

1 box of colored pencils

3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks

1 glue bottle

1 pair of over-the-ear wired headphones

Grades 3-5:



1 new backpack

1 eraser

24 #2 Pencils

1 highlighter

1 ruler

4 two-pocket folders

2 glue sticks

1 pair of scissors

1 box of Crayons (24, 36 or 48)

1 box of markers

1 box of colored pencils

3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks

1 composition notebook

1 pair of over-the-ear wired headphones

Middle School:



1 new backpack

1 eraser

24 #2 Pencils

1 highlighter

1 ruler

4 two-pocket folders

1 box of markers

1 box of colored pencils

4 blue/black pens

3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks

1 composition notebook

1 pair of wired earbuds

High School:

