Denver7 viewers donate $1,675 to MaxMods, a nonprofit modifying toys for children with disabilities

THORNTON, Colo — MaxMods, a Colorado nonprofit, is sending more than 1,500 toys to children with disabilities, and this year, our Denver7 viewers helped out.

Weeks before the nonprofit's annual "Santa's Little Hackers" event, Steve and Deana Watson shared their program's history with Denver7. For the past decade, they've taken store-bought toys and re-wired them to be tailored to children with special needs. The group has delivered more than 10,000 toys to children in 23 countries.

"It just kept growing and growing," said Deana. "That first year, we had about 35 volunteers, and we were able to send out 110 toys, and we thought that was amazing. Now we have hundreds of volunteers sending out thousands of toys!"

As MaxMods continues to grow, so does the need for funds. The nonprofit received more than 2,800 toy requests this year, but it doesn't have the funds to reach every child.

Sam Peña A volunteer at Santa's Little Hackers, modifying a toy.

Fortunately, Our Denver7 Gives viewers heard the call for help and opened their hearts and wallets. MaxMods received $1,675 from Denver7 Gives to go toward shipping and toy requests.

"Thank you so much to all the viewers who donated and reached out to us wanting to volunteer," said Deana. "We appreciate it!"

Deana said the funds will help families save money on their Christmas purchases. Adapted toys can cost between $80 and $100, but the parts to adapt the toys cost just a few bucks.

Many volunteers at the group's build event have benefited from the program. Angela Rosell volunteered at the event for the first time Saturday morning, helping with the reassembly process.

Image courtesy of Angela Rosell. Angela Rosell with her son Calvin.

"My son has received three or four different modified toys over the years. It's been such a blessing," said Rosell. "Getting a toy like this for free is important because it can be the only toy that some of these kids will get that they can actually play with.”

Rosell's son Calvin received a dice roller, which helps him play board games with his family.

"Now, when my nieces and nephews come over, he can play the board game with them because he can just push the button," said Rosell.

In years past, the volunteers at Santa's Little Hackers would modify the toys and see pictures of the deliveries weeks later. Saturday morning, the Watsons had a small surprise for the volunteers. The founders brought a Santa to the event and set up a room for several children to receive their toys from Santa himself. The interactions were broadcast to the volunteers as they modified the toys.

"It's their favorite part," said Deana. "Seeing the kids receive their toys brings them so much joy."

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌