A different Santa's workshop: help Santa's Little Hackers modify toys for children with disabilities

WESTMINSTER, Colo — The home of Steve and Deana Watson looks a lot like Santa's workshop around this time of year. However, the couple aren't building toys, they're adapting them for children with disabilities.

For the past decade they've taken store-bought toys and re-wired them in a way that's tailored to a child with special needs.

"We can get it done in 10 minutes," said Steve. "We do just a small adaptation to the electronics inside and now they can play with these toys."

In the past decade, the couple's nonprofit, Max Mods, has delivered more than 10,000 toys to children in 23 countries. The Watsons are gearing up for their 11th annual Santa's Little Hackers event, where more than 300 volunteers will work to modify thousands of toys.

Through the years, one toy stands out for the couple, a minions fart-blaster, which they spotted while shopping for their son Max.

"Playing with typical toys, he just can't do it," said Deana. "He doesn't have the dexterity to push the buttons.”

The couple's son Max was born with a rare medical condition called Cobalamin X. Only 16 people worldwide have been diagnosed with the disability, Max was the first case identified.

Max's condition impacts his ability to communicate and even simple pleasures like playing with a toy is difficult.

Just before Max's 10th birthday, his parents spotted the toy on a shelf.

"I pressed the button and it went off, and Max just lit up and laughed," said Deana.

Seeing his son's joy, Steve picked the toy up and decided he would modify it as a gift for Max. To this day, at 21-years-old, Max still plays with the treasured toy.

Steve is an engineer and realized it was more cost-effective to change the toys, instead of purchase an already adapted one. Adapted toys can run between 80 to $100, but the parts to adapt the toys cost just a few bucks.

The Watson's have a storage shed in Westminster, where they're storing around 1600 toys for this year's event. So far, the nonprofit has received more than 2800 requests for adapted toys this Christmas.

"Our community has given us so much," said Deana. "This is a way that we can give back."

MaxMods’ 11th annual Santa’s Little Hackers toy adapting event will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Adams12 Five Star Schools - The Training Center.

