Denver7 teams up to help Marshall Fire families with special holiday event

Over the past year, Denver7 has shared many stories of how Marshall Fire victims have worked to rebuild their lives after the devastating fire on December 30, 2021.

Through Denver7 Gives, our community has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to directly benefit wildfire victims in Boulder County. Scroll to the bottom of this story to see a full list of stories.

As the one-year anniversary of the Marshall Fire approaches, we wanted to do more to help support families through what could be a difficult holiday season. Denver7 Gives teamed up with A Precious Child and Amazon to put on a special event to help families who lost everything create new memories this holiday season.

Here’s how it worked. We invited families impacted by the Marshall Fire to come to A Precious Child in Broomfield on Saturday to select gifts for each other, pick up a free Christmas tree and make new memories for the holiday season.

Denver7 morning news anchors Nicole Brady and Brian Sanders on Friday helped set up the Christmas extravaganza, which also included plenty of hot cocoa and ornament making, all to show the community it is not forgotten as we approach the anniversary.

David Goddard, a fire victim, brought his young girls to the event.

“You know, I'm very blessed and fortunate that I've got a great community around me. I think that this is fun to see everybody come together,” said Goddard.

Denver7 is committed to helping however we can through Denver7 Gives and by shining a light on groups like A Precious Child so we can give these families a happy holiday season and bring hope in the new year.

