Denver7 Gives viewers raise $6,200 for Daddy Bruce Thanksgiving meal giveaway

DENVER — The Epworth Foundation’s Daddy Bruce Feed-A-Family annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway fed thousands of Coloradans this year, thanks to help from our generous Denver7 Gives viewers.

Weeks before the event, Pastor Frank Jones, executive director of the Daddy Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation, and his wife, Dr. Tywanna Jones, a member of the Daddy Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation Board of Directors, shared they needed the community’s help to pull off the annual free meal event.

“Funding. We definitely need community funding,” Pastor Jones said at the time.

Our Denver7 Gives viewers heard the call for help and opened their hearts and wallets. The Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation received $6,200 from Denver7 Gives to go toward Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

“Denver7 givers and donors, we appreciate so much what you have done. You have touched and blessed a lot of families, and we thank God for you. Thank you. Thank you. We appreciate you,” Pastor Jones said.

Denver7 | Gives Daddy Bruce Foundation seeking donations for 2024 Thanksgiving meal giveaway Micah Smith

Dr. Tywanna Jones said the generous donations will allow Daddy Bruce’s legacy to live on.

“Thank you so much… it just shows how his love and efforts have spread across,” Dr. Jones said.

The Joneses said every donation makes a difference. On Friday, Denver Nuggets star point guard Russell Westbrook donated $20,000 to Daddy Bruce Feed-Family through his Why Not? Foundation.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌