Daddy Bruce Foundation seeking donations for 2024 Thanksgiving meal giveaway

DENVER — The Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation is asking for the community’s help as it prepares for its 22nd Annual Daddy Bruce Denver Feed-a-Family Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

“This is the big time, where many organizations are coming together to make sure that we are able to feed — this year — 7,500," said Pastor Frank Jones, executive director of the Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation. "We want to put together 7,500 Thanksgiving baskets to feed those in need. We definitely need community funding, corporation funding and grants.”

The foundation and meal giveaway were created to honor Bruce “Daddy Bruce” Randolph.

“Daddy Bruce was a philanthropist, a kind man. Gave from his heart," Jones said. "He was a person who liked helping and loving on people, one that was giving. He had a restaurant where he would feed people out of his own pocket. He was a Christian man, and he definitely wanted to be like Jesus and feed 5,000."

Randolph died in 1994, but Jones said Randolph’s legacy lives on thanks to the late Reverend Ronald Wooding.

“Reverend Wooding was a special person, kind hearted, tall gentleman and just good-hearted," Jones said. "He just had a spirit about him that exuded love, and he was the founder of the Daddy Bruce Randolph Legacy Foundation."

The foundation, under Wooding’s leadership and help from the Epworth Foundation, allowed them to do the Denver-Feed-A-Family initiative, continuing Randolph’s mission of feeding 5,000 people every Thanksgiving.

“There were many times when the funding wasn't enough, and so there was threats of the program stopping and not proceeding. And Reverend Wooding and others would step in and make sure that did not happen," Jones said. "He would get with the mayor, get with the City and County of Denver, and get people together as a community to make this happen. Reverend Wooding had leukemia, and he knew his time was short, and he wanted me to take over… It was a promise. It was a promise. I can remember vividly.”

Jones’s wife and Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation Board Member Dr. Tywanna Jones said for a long time, they have had a special connection to Wooding and Randolph.

Dr. Tywanna Jones said they used to worship at the Bruce Randolph School at E. 40th Avenue and Steele Street.

“(Wooding) would come visit us at the school,” she said.

Dr. Tywanna Jones said they’re hoping, once again, community members will find it in their hearts to give "so that we can serve the community and continue the legacy that Daddy Bruce has started."

