Russell Westbrook donates $20K to Daddy Bruce Feed-A-Family Thanksgiving meal giveaway

DENVER – On Friday morning, Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook donated $20,000 to Epworth Foundation’s Daddy Bruce Feed-A-Family Thanksgiving Meal giveaway through his Why Not? Foundation.

The annual event aims to feed 7,500 people this year.

Before his donation to Daddy Bruce Feed-A-Family, Westbrook volunteered in the Epworth United Methodist Church’s kitchen where volunteers are preparing for Saturday’s giveaway event.

“When I'm coming to a new place, I always want to connect with the inner city, you know, to serve,” Westbrook said. “For me, there was an immediate connection just based on the work they've done in the past and the work they're doing, especially during the time of giving."

Pastor Frank Jones, executive director of the Daddy Bruce Foundation, said he is grateful for Westbrook’s time and donation.

“We thank God for allowing Russell to be so generous, and we are knowing that this is going to help feed a lot of people who otherwise might not get a chance to eat,” Jones said.

Jones said that Westbrook's directing manager was looking for organizations give funds to, and an interview with the Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation on Denver7 caught their eye. Earlier this month, we reported on foundation seeking the community’s help as it prepares for the Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Just a few months into his tenure as a Denver Nuggets player, Westbrook said he wants to continue to find ways to connect to the Denver community and organizations that help underserved people.

“I'm grateful to be here, grateful for the opportunity,” Westbrook said. “I think it's always important to give regardless of what you have. I knew that growing up — my parents always instilled that into me when I was growing up. Just regardless of how much you have, it’s always good to help and give to other people.”

To learn more about Epworth Foundation’s Daddy Bruce Feed-A-Family and to donate click hereand select Help Daddy Bruce Feed Families for Thanksgiving from the drop down menu.