Denver7 Gives viewers help Lakewood family burned by contractors after electrical fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood family whose home was burned in an electrical fire was then left in the lurch by not one but two different contractors. Thanks to generous Denver7 Gives viewers, they are finally getting a break.

When Denver7 first reported Frank Vigil and Regina Ortega's story in August, the family was out of insurance money and out of time after their home was severely damaged in 2022.

"We've got some good friends that have allowed us to move into their basement. It doesn't feel great as a four-person family, but I'm thankful that we have good people in our lives," said Ortega.

Their story took a positive turn on Monday when more than $2,000 worth of insulation arrived, courtesy of Denver7 Gives viewers.

And that was not the only surprise. Many volunteers offered free services to get the family back on track for their rebuild.

"They're laid back, honest as the day is long. And they've been treated really bad," said Jason Wardrip with the Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council, who has coordinated permits, HVAC inspections, and a work day this coming weekend. "We have different unions, a women's group inside the unions, construction unions that will be here to help out."

Wardrip said the family still needs donations of construction materials and supplies.

"So if anyone can help, that would be great. It's truly going to a good cause," he said.

Denver7 | Gives Denver7 Gives: Lakewood family who lost home in fire navigates contractor woes Jaclyn Allen

Meghan Compton with the Better Business Bureau tapped her members for help, too.

"When we heard that Regina and Frank were in need of drywall services, I reached out to my contact at The Wall Rebuilders, and we just said, 'Hey, what can we do here?'" Compton said. "The BBB Foundation Restoring Trust program is designed to connect people who need help with businesses that want to provide that help... who want to give back and want to provide services in kind or donations or volunteers. That would be a really cool way to solve some of these issues that we're seeing with contractor fraud in the community."

Steve Stuntz, co-owner of The Wall Rebuilders, said his company is looking forward to putting up drywall for Frank and Regina at no cost to them.

"There happens to be enough material here on site already that we're going to go ahead and hang all the sheetrock in their main level and have that ready for them to be taped and finished," he said. "I mean, how else is it going to get done, right?"

For a family who thought they might lose their home three months ago, this is a second chance at hope and a home.

"I feel... restored," said Ortega. "I feel like I'm starting to become myself again. I used to not trust everybody, and it kind of broke me. So, now I get a little piece of me back, too."

The BBB is accepting applications for its new Restoring Trust Program. If you have been burned by a contractor and need help, fill out this consumer application.

To protect yourself from getting scammed by contractors, visit these tips from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

