Denver7 Gives: Lakewood family who lost home in electrical fire navigates contractor woes

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — When an electrical fire tore through the Lakewood home of Regina Ortega and Frank Vigil, they went to work to rebuild.

“We definitely thought that we were gonna raise our family here,” Ortega said. "We thought this was just going to be a moment in time."

But roughly two years later, their home is still unlivable. Repeated contractor woes have left the family in limbo, and the insurance money is running out for living expenses.

“It seems like it’s just been a whole book instead of a chapter,” Ortega said. “I just want to come home."

After the 2022 fire, the couple hired Paul Davis Restoration of Greater Denver, which their insurance company, Allstate, recommended.

"We thought we were doing everything right," said Vigil.

But after a year of fire mitigation, Ortega and Vigil said the company told them they did not have the manpower to finish the job. In a statement, the owner of Paul Davis Restoration of Greater Denver said the project manager for that project left the company, so they suggested that the family go to a different company.

Enter contractor number two: Bigfoot Restoration and Repair. Vigil and Ortega wrote checks totaling more than $240,000 in insurance money to the company. But after some progress in the construction, they said owner Marc Lucero told them he planned to file bankruptcy and the project stalled once again.

The family has been living at an Airbnb for two years now. The rent is being paid for by Allstate, but their plan only covers 24 months of outside living expenses.

It’s an issue that is becoming more common due to labor and material shortages, said Carole Walker, executive director of Rocky Mountain Insurance Association.

“It is taking longer for people to rebuild,” she said.

Recent legislation required insurance companies to offer longer periods for additional living expenses for people who lose their homes in disasters, such as wildfires. Many policies offer up to two years of expenses now, but Walker said it’s not realistic for insurance companies to offer much more than the policy states.

“That's something that could put an insurance company in trouble of going bankrupt themselves if they just extend additional living expenses beyond what they took in premiums for," she said. “Most insurance companies will work with you if there's reasonable delays and you're doing everything you can to rebuild.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Allstate said they worked with Ortega and Vigil and resolved an issue regarding payment. The family said they received an additional $1,700.

“I feel like the only reason that they had even responded to us is because you had poked around,” Ortega said.

Lucero with Bigfoot Restoration declined to speak on camera, but over the phone noted that he didn’t end up filing bankruptcy but won’t pay a settlement he had agreed to with Ortega and Vigil, saying that the matter will be settled in court.

Denver7 Investigates also contacted Jason Wardrip with the Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council. He said there are plenty of good residential contractors and put out a call to help for Ortega and Vigil.

“We love doing this stuff — we love helping people out there who just got caught in a bad situation," Wardrip said.

So, at the end of a difficult chapter, Vigil and Ortega have some hope for their home.

“I’ve had many people tell me that I should just let it go, but this is my home,” Ortega said.

