Denver7 Gives helps Denver mother, 71, with car repairs

DENVER — The generosity of Denver7 Gives is continuing to help a 71-year-old mother in Denver.

When we met Vicki Green in July, she was embarrassed that a fight over hot dogs at her home turned into a call to police. The Arapahoe County deputy who responded to that call went above and beyond the call of duty by purchasing groceries for her 10-year-old adopted son.

In August, Denver7 Gives took Green shopping for essentials and helped pay her rent and utility bills.

Still, Denver7 Gives is continuing to help Green and her family.

Green's car needed some extensive work, but the repairs exceeded the donations given from our viewers. To make sure she was safe on the road, we used our Denver7 Gives general fund to cover the cost.

Green was smiling ear to ear when she was handed the keys, just in time to pick up her son from school Friday.

