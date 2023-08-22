Denver7 Gives viewers uplift 71-year-old mom with $4,500 in donations after domestic dispute call

DENVER — DENVER — Vicki Green, 71, is still in disbelief that a domestic dispute call to police over hot dogs had led to so much interest in her story.

In July, Deputy Ryan Weiner with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office went beyond the call and to the grocery store. He purchased food from his own pocket to make sure Green, her 10 year-old-adopted son and her visiting great-grandson were going to be okay.

“I just kind of told her it was just my gift to her and that there was really, you know, she was doing a great job just trying to raise two kids,” Weiner said.

As people watched the body camera video of a scared mother, so many stepped up to help through Denver7 Gives.

“I feel that it is great. It is good to know there are people that still care,” Green said.

Our generous viewers donated $4,500 to help Green. First, we took her shopping at Walmart, where she was able to get some groceries and other essentials for her and her son. Denver7 Gives will also pay her rent for the rest of the year and take care her electric bill.

During the call, Weiner noticed that Green did not have a mattress. After hearing that heartbreaking detail, ChannelMom Radio stepped up and donated one.

Green still can’t believe so much kindness has come from this experience.

“I’m good with it. At first, I wasn’t. I was really embarrassed because of the circumstances and the story behind it. But I am going to take it as a blessing,” Green said.

