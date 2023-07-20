Arapahoe County deputy buys groceries for 71-year-old woman after domestic disturbance call

DENVER — An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond to help a family after a domestic disturbance call in southeast Denver.

Deputy Ryan Weiner responded to 71-year-old Vicki Green's apartment because of an argument she was having with her partner.

“He had eaten the last two hot dogs in front of the two kids because he was mad at her about something,” Weiner said. “They had some other food in the house, but in talking to Miss Vicki, she mentioned that she wasn't getting her Social Security money for about a week.”

Green has a 10-year-old adopted son, and her great-grandson was also visiting that day.

Weiner finished the call, went shopping and came back an hour later with bags full of groceries.

“We talk about food deserts, you know. They have a lot of like processed stuff. So I got them more like chicken and some beef and some oranges, and just like stuff that she could actually make for them,” the deputy said.

Weiner's body camera video captured the moment he unloaded the food. Green said she felt embarrassed and cried.

“It was not just the obligation or duty. I think he did it because he cared,” she told Denver7.

Green is grateful for the deputy’s kindness.

We learned she adopted her youngest when he was just three days old and has taken care of him ever since.

“It has been easy for me from the beginning. From the beginning, he was a blessing. I was not his, he was my blessing. I would do it all over again,” Green said.

Green is a protective mother who didn’t want us to share the dozens of photos of her boy she proudly displays in her home. She said they always get by without help, but Weiner says they could use a helping hand.

“She didn't have a mattress, so her kiddos were sleeping on the floor. You want to do everything you can to help,” Weiner said.

