Denver7 Gives Day: What volunteering at Food Bank of the Rockies entails

DENVER — At Denver7, making a difference in our community is who we are, and we're excited to announce our first ever Denver7 Gives Day.
We're teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies on March 29 to make an impact together, and we want you involved.
There are 50 volunteer spots available for viewers, and you can sign up here and scrolling to the bottom to start your registration.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Morrison hotel for Red Rocks concertgoers brings mixed reaction from locals, visitors
Denver teen fulfills dream of performing with Spelman College Glee Club
Developer to convert empty Denver Tech Center office building into affordable housing
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston says he'll be guest bartender for struggling Colfax businesses
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for gold bar scam that targeted Highlands Ranch woman
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.