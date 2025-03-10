Watch Now
About Denver7CommunityDenver7 | Gives

Actions

Denver7 Gives Day: What volunteering at Food Bank of the Rockies entails

We're teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies on March 29 to make an impact together, and we want you involved.
food bank of the rockies
Denver7
food bank of the rockies
Posted

DENVER — At Denver7, making a difference in our community is who we are, and we're excited to announce our first ever Denver7 Gives Day.

We're teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies on March 29 to make an impact together, and we want you involved.

There are 50 volunteer spots available for viewers, and you can sign up here and scrolling to the bottom to start your registration.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
D7gives-donate-1280x720.png

Go to the Denver7 Gives Donation form then select a campaign to help!