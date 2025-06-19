Denver7 Gives Day | Volunteer with Anusha Roy and Dan Grossman at A Precious Child in Broomfield

At Denver7, making a difference in our community isn’t just something we talk about – it’s who we are. Through Denver7 Gives, we’ve connected our community with powerful stories and opportunities to provide financial support to neighbors in need.

Now, we’re taking it a step further. Volunteering is becoming a core part of Denver7 Gives. We're giving you the chance to not just watch and donate, but to roll up your sleeves and be part of the change.

Join us for a Denver7 Gives Day volunteer event on Saturday, July 12 as we team up with A Precious Child to make a real impact – together.

Denver7 morning anchors Anusha Roy and Dan Grossman – along with other Denver7 team members – will be there with you as we sort and bundle school supplies and fill backpacks with the supplies students need to succeed. It’s all part of the Denver7 Gives School Supplies campaign, benefiting A Precious Child and sponsored by Les Schwab Tire Centers.

All volunteers will receive a Denver7 t-shirt – just like the blue shirts you see our Denver7 team wearing when we volunteer!

Volunteers aged 5+ are welcome. Volunteers ages 5-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Spots are limited. When we reach capacity, you can register for the waiting list, and we’ll notify you if a spot opens up.

Interested in joining us? Please review the details below and follow the instructions to sign up.

We look forward to seeing you on Denver7 Gives Day!

How to Join Us:



Regardless of age, each individual must be registered under their own volunteer account. Volunteers are not able to bring guests with them under their registration slot.

Click here to visit the online registration site.

If you’ve volunteered with A Precious Child before, Sign In . If you’re new, click on the red CREATE ACCOUNT link at the top right corner.

. If you’re new, click on the red link at the top right corner. Your join code is DEN7-GIVES .

. Once you have created your account or logged in, you will be re-directed to the Denver7 Gives Day event; click the red Sign Up button to register. If the site doesn’t redirect you, just click here to get to the Denver7 Gives Day event.

button to register. Review the Volunteer Authorization, Waiver and Release Form, and accept.

and accept. You’re all set! 🎉

Congratulations – your registration is complete!

Questions about Denver7 Gives Day? Contact Kristin Stork, Denver7’s director of strategic partnership, at Kristin.Stork@Denver7.com.

Questions about the sign-up process? Contact Volunteer@APrecioudChild.org.

Back in March, the first-ever Denver7 Gives Day volunteer event provided the equivalent of more than 22,000 meals for Coloradans facing food insecurity.

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo and traffic expert Jayson Luber joined about three dozen volunteers to pack food boxes at Food Bank of the Rockies on March 29.

The group packed 816 boxes, which equates to more than 27,000 pounds of food. It was an extension of a strong partnership between the two organizations.

