Denver7 Everyday Hero helps Colorado students start school with confidence

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — For more than a decade, Crissy Davis has dedicated her time, talents and heart to helping Colorado children through A Precious Child. What began as a decision to focus her family's volunteer efforts on one organization has grown into a legacy of service that now spans three generations of her household.

Richard Butler

"We really wanted to allocate all of our time and resources with one charity," Davis said.

They chose A Precious Child, an organization that provides children and families across the Denver metro area with basic necessities including clothing, shoes, hygiene items and school supplies.

Today, Davis serves on A Precious Child's Board of Advisors, while her husband serves on the Board of Directors. Their son recently joined the organization's Youth Board of Advisors, and their daughter now brings friends along to volunteer.

"We've wanted to leave a legacy as a family of giving back to our community when others maybe aren't as fortunate," Davis said.

That commitment has made Davis much more than a volunteer.

"Chrissy and the sphere that she's created of support around her has just been so impactful to A Precious Child," CEO Eric Gleason said.

Richard Butler

Gleason said Davis has helped recruit volunteers, organized collection drives, promoted the organization throughout her community and inspired others to become involved.

A Precious Child serves nearly 50,000 children and 17,000 caregivers each year with the help from thousands of volunteers.

During Denver7's visit, Davis joined dozens of volunteers at A Precious Child, assembling backpacks for the organization's annual Fill A Backpack program, which aims to provide more than 11,500 students with new backpacks filled with school supplies before the first day of school.

For Davis, each backpack represents much more than notebooks and pencils.

"Just one backpack can change their entire year's outlook of showing up to school every day with a backpack just like everybody else," Davis said.

Programs Director Misti Martinez said having the right school supplies helps students begin the year confident and focused on learning instead of worrying about what they don't have.

"If a student shows up without the supplies they need, they're usually not focused on their education," Martinez said. "They're focused on what they don't have."



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Denver7 Everyday Hero helps Colorado students start school with confidence

Gleason said Davis' dedication over the past decade made her an easy choice to honor.

"We nominated Chrissy because of her long-standing, dedicated, unwavering support of our mission and our cause, and of her desire to really help our community," Gleason said.

Crissy Davis’ years of giving back to A Precious Child, and inspiring others to help children across Colorado earned her the recognition as a Denver7 Everyday Hero.

“Thank you, I greatly appreciate it that,” Davis said. “That’s so special. As my kids continue to be more involved, I think it’s a great legacy to keep.”

Denver7 is teaming up with A Precious Child and Les Schwab Tire Centers for the Denver7 Gives: School Supply Drive, running now through July 31. The campaign collects new school supplies and financial gifts to help Colorado students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed.

Denver7

Community members can drop off new school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location or make a financial contribution online. A $55 donation provides a backpack filled with school supplies for an elementary school student, while $60 fills a backpack for a middle or high school student.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.