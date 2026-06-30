Denver7 Gives School Supply Drive – Building brighter futures together

Denver7 is mobilizing community support to ensure all Colorado students enter the classroom with confidence as they begin a new school year. We are teaming up with Les Schwab Tire Centers and A Precious Child for the Denver7 Gives: School Supply Drive, July 5-31, 2026.

The Denver7 Gives: School Supply Drive addresses a significant need in Colorado, where one in four children are economically disadvantaged, according to the Kids Count in Colorado 2026 data report. Data from the National Retail Foundation shows that families with K-12 students spent $858 per student on back-to-school purchases last year.

When families face financial hardship, the start of a new school year can create stress due to the costs of needed supplies. And we know students are more successful when they have the right tools in the classroom.

Join us in supporting Colorado students through the Denver7 Gives: School Supply Drive.

How can you help?



Drop off new school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location.

Contribute online at Denver7.com/Gives (choose Denver7 Gives: School Supply Drive from the drop-down menu).

$55 will cover the cost of filling a backpack with supplies for an elementary school student. $60 will cover the cost of filling a backpack with supplies for a middle/high school student.

from the drop-down menu).

“Denver7 believes in the power of connection,” said Brian Joyce, vice president and general manager of Denver7. “This campaign connects neighbors with neighbors. The result? Students have the supplies they need to succeed, and the confidence that comes with being ready to learn.”

"A backpack filled with supplies removes obstacles and creates possibilities,” said Eric Gleason, CEO of A Precious Child. “When students have the tools they need when they enter the classroom, they can focus on what matters most – learning and growing."

Denver7 Gives: School Supply Drive is sponsored by Les Schwab Tire Centers.

Les Schwab Tire Centers is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 8,500 employees and more than 550 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Alaska, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico and North Dakota. In every market, Les Schwab takes pride in doing the right thing − staying focused on providing superior value and building customers for life. The first Les Schwab stores were opened in small towns and rural communities with one guiding principle: provide our neighbors with high-quality products and unparalleled customer service. This single-minded focus on service continues today.

Denver7 Gives: School Supply Drive

July 5-31, 2026

Les Schwab Tire Centers location or online at www.Denver7.com/Gives

PRIORITY SUPPLY NEEDS:

· New Backpacks

· Pencils

· Highlighters

· Rulers

· 2-Pocket Folders

· Markers

· Wide-Ruled Notebooks

· Over-the-Ear, Wired Headphones

· Wired Earbuds

ALL SUPPLIES NEEDED BY GRADE LEVEL:

Grades K-2

· 1 New Backpack

· 1 Eraser

· 24 #2 Pencils

· 1 Highlighter

· 1 Ruler

· 4 Two-Pocket Folders

· 2 Glue Sticks

· 1 Pair of Scissors

· 1 Box of Crayons (24, 36 or 48)

· 1 Box of Markers

· 1 Box of Colored Pencils

· 3 Wide Ruled, One-Subject Notebooks

· 1 Glue Bottle

· 1 Pair of Over-the-Ear, Wired Headphones

Grades 3-5:

· 1 New Backpack

· 1 Eraser

· 24 #2 Pencils

· 1 Highlighter

· 1 Ruler

· 4 Two-Pocket Folders

· 2 Glue Sticks

· 1 Pair of Scissors

· 1 Box of Crayons (24, 36 or 48)

· 1 Box of Markers

· 1 Box of Colored Pencils

· 3 Wide Ruled, One-Subject Notebooks

· 1 Composition Notebook

· 1 Pair of Over-the- Ear, Wired Headphones

Middle School:

· 1 New Backpack

· 1 Eraser

· 24 #2 Pencils

· 1 Highlighter

· 1 Ruler

· 4 Two-Pocket Folders

· 1 Box of Markers

· 1 Box of Colored Pencils

· 4 Blue/Black Pens

· 3 Wide Ruled, One-Subject Notebooks

· 1 Composition Notebook

· 1 Pair of Wired Earbuds

High School:

· 1 New Backpack

· 1 Eraser

· 24 #2 Pencils

· 1 Highlighter

· 1 Ruler

· 4 Two-Pocket Folders

· 4 Blue/Black Pens

· 3 Wide Ruled, One-Subject Notebooks

· 1 Composition Notebook

· 1 Pair of Wired Earbuds

