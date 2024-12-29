New year, new driving laws: Why experts say Colorado drivers will be safer on the road in 2025

DENVER — Several new driving laws will go into effect in Colorado on Wednesday, and experts say it’s a step in the right direction in keeping drivers safe on the roads.

Colorado got a yellow road safety score on this year's Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety report card.

According to the report, some of the new driving laws will improve safety conditions for Colorado drivers.

Here are some of those new laws going into effect:

New Weaving Law

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, drivers will face a fine for weaving in and out of express lanes. The change applies to drivers who enter and exit express lanes outside of designated areas in the Central 70, Interstate 25 South Gap and US 36 corridors.

Fines start at $75 and increase to $150 if not paid after 20 days. The state statute allows for fines up to $250.

“It's more of a nonstop type of experience than even the highway itself. And so for that reason, there's people jumping in and out in. It causes sideswipe accidents. It causes rear-ending accidents. It's very dangerous,” said Tim Hoover, CDOT deputy director of communications.

New Car Seat Laws

Starting next year, children must be in a car seat or booster until they are nine years old and at least 40 pounds. This is up from eight years old in previous version of the law. Children must be rear-facing in their car seats until two years old and less than 40 pounds as part of the revised Colorado law. Children must be in the back seat if one is available.

“The laws of physics don't change. And that's really what we're dealing with here, and making sure, putting making sure that the car seats are properly used the right size child in the right size car seat,” said Greg Durocher, child passenger safety technician instructor and founder of SafeRide4Kids.com.

Durocher says this is a good time to find a car seat safety technician to make sure your children’s safety restraints are appropriate for their age and size.

Hands-Free Driving Law

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, having your cell phone in your hand while driving will be illegal. Adult drivers must use a hands-free device to make phone calls or use GPS. That includes dashboard phone mounts, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto or built-in car speaker systems. The new law expands on the state's existing ban on texting while driving, according to CDOT.

As the new law is written, using your phone while driving is considered a secondary offense.

Violating the new law could cause you to end up with a $75 fine and two points against your driver's license.

“In the 25 other states that have passed it, it actually results in almost an immediate 10% decrease in fatalities on the road. And so in Colorado, that means between 46 to 50 people will be here this time next year because this law passed,” said personal injury attorney Scott O’Sullivan.