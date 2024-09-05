CDOT workers, vehicle passenger killed in crash identified: How to help families

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – Two Colorado Department of Transportation employees killed Wednesday in a crash while working to fix a street sign were identified on Thursday.

A passenger of the vehicle that struck the employees, who also died in the crash, was also identified.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Nathan Jones and 43-year-old Trenton Umberger, both of Grand Junction, were killed when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the two CDOT workers at around 10:40 a.m. on Front Street/US Highway 6 near milepost 40.

The passenger of the Jeep, 67-year-old Kathi Wallace, was also killed.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the initial investigation showed Jones and Umberger were struck while working near their vehicle before the Jeep crashed into another parked CDOT vehicle.

“They were parked off the right side of the road doing maintenance operations when the Jeep Grand Cherokee traveled off the right side of the road. The two CDOT workers at the scene were walking back towards their truck, we believe, when that Grand Cherokee collided with both them and the CDOT truck that was parked on the scene,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, CSP state patrol chief.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was released. “My understanding is it’s his spouse that was a passenger in the Jeep and that person – an adult female – was also killed in the crash,” added Packard.

He said it is not believed driver impairment played a factor in the crash, according to initial findings.

“Our team is absolutely devastated to be here today,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “We’re honoring the lives of two of our friends and family members from our organization who lost their lives today in this tragic incident.”

KJCT

Lew urged all drivers in Colorado to pay extra attention and care when approaching construction zones or areas where CDOT employees are working.

“When you see vehicles pulled over on the side of the road doing the public’s work – please, please treat them like they were your own family. Drive slowly, move over in compliance with the move over law and make it safe for them to be doing the work that they do each and every day to keep the rest of us safe.”

CSP’s vehicular crimes unit taking the lead in the investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Packard said findings would be presented to the district attorney to evaluate any potential charges if warranted.

The community has rallied for the CDOT victims, launching GoFundMe campaigns to raise money to help the families.

In the fundraiser to support Trent Umberger’s family, organizers wrote: “We are a team of football moms who love our football family. Trent Umberger was part of our family. He had a heart of gold and made those who met him feel comfortable and important.”

Nathan Jones’ GoFundMe said “he always brought humor into every conversation and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”