Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMountains

Actions

Nederland deli owner feeds shopping center fire victims, first responders through nonprofit kitchen

Ross Alper opened his Nederland business, The Deli at 8236, nearly two decades ago. Now, his nonprofit, Lovin' Cup Community Kitchen, is giving back after the Caribou Village Shopping Center fire.
Ross Alper opened his Nederland business, The Deli at 8236, nearly two decades ago. Now, his nonprofit, Lovin' Cup Community Kitchen, is giving back after the Caribou Village Shopping Center fire.
Nederland deli owner feeds shopping center fire victims, first responders through nonprofit kitchen
THE DELI.png
Posted
and last updated

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Less than 48 hours after a fire destroyed 18 businesses in a Nederland shopping center, the community is stepping up to help each other during this difficult time.

Ross Alper, owner of The Deli at 8236, has opened his kitchen to help anyone affected by the blaze that hit the Caribou Village Shopping Center early Thursday morning.

Through his nonprofit, Lovin' Cup Community Kitchen, Alper is providing free meals to first responders, business owners and anyone else impacted by the fire.

ROSSALPER.png
Ross Alper, owner of The Deli at 8236

"We're in this little town by choice, and we're a family up here, and we care about each other," Alper told Denver7.

Alper has operated his deli in Nederland for 18 years and his nonprofit for 13.

What first started as a community soup kitchen has grown depending on the need. His shop on First Street has become a gathering place for those seeking both a meal and community support during difficult times.

"We all need to be taken care of," Alper said. "Please reach out."

Caribou Village fire investigation

Mountains

State leaders meet with Nederland businesses impacted by shopping center fire

Veronica Acosta

The community is supporting Alper's mission. In just 24 hours, people raised more than $2,000 to help Alper continue operating his community kitchen.

For May Jarill, who has called Nederland home for nearly 40 years, this response doesn't come as a surprise. She has watched the town evolve over the decades, but one thing has remained constant: the community.

MAY .jpg
May Jarill, Nederland resident since 1988

"We're grateful to be a part of the community," she said.

The shock of Thursday morning's fire is still setting in for many.

"It's just… I think everybody's still in shock," Jarill said.

"It's surreal, it really is," Alper added.

As a longtime business owner who was welcomed into the Nederland community, Alper sees his community kitchen as a way to give back.

"The community really took me in and made me feel like family, so I'm returning the favor," he said.

claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7-days-to-help-end-hunger-promo.jpg

Community

The Scripps Howard Fund is matching the first $10K. Give today