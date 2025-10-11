Nederland deli owner feeds shopping center fire victims, first responders through nonprofit kitchen

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Less than 48 hours after a fire destroyed 18 businesses in a Nederland shopping center, the community is stepping up to help each other during this difficult time.

Ross Alper, owner of The Deli at 8236, has opened his kitchen to help anyone affected by the blaze that hit the Caribou Village Shopping Center early Thursday morning.

Through his nonprofit, Lovin' Cup Community Kitchen, Alper is providing free meals to first responders, business owners and anyone else impacted by the fire.

Denver7 Ross Alper, owner of The Deli at 8236

"We're in this little town by choice, and we're a family up here, and we care about each other," Alper told Denver7.

Alper has operated his deli in Nederland for 18 years and his nonprofit for 13.

What first started as a community soup kitchen has grown depending on the need. His shop on First Street has become a gathering place for those seeking both a meal and community support during difficult times.

"We all need to be taken care of," Alper said. "Please reach out."

Mountains State leaders meet with Nederland businesses impacted by shopping center fire Veronica Acosta

The community is supporting Alper's mission. In just 24 hours, people raised more than $2,000 to help Alper continue operating his community kitchen.

For May Jarill, who has called Nederland home for nearly 40 years, this response doesn't come as a surprise. She has watched the town evolve over the decades, but one thing has remained constant: the community.

Denver7 May Jarill, Nederland resident since 1988

"We're grateful to be a part of the community," she said.

The shock of Thursday morning's fire is still setting in for many.

"It's just… I think everybody's still in shock," Jarill said.

"It's surreal, it really is," Alper added.

As a longtime business owner who was welcomed into the Nederland community, Alper sees his community kitchen as a way to give back.

"The community really took me in and made me feel like family, so I'm returning the favor," he said.