Weld County leaders decide location for new justice center Monday as court system grows

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday on a location for the county's new justice center — and it's staying downtown.

County leaders said the historic Weld County Courthouse is running out of courtrooms as the county gets more judges in proportion with its growing population. Weld County Commissioners began discussions in October 2024 about a location for a new justice center after a consulting firm they hired recommended a new facility to accommodate court expansion and a new administration building.

During a meeting on Monday, commissioners voted unanimously to build the judicial center in downtown Greeley on the west block where First United Methodist Church is. County leaders said the plan includes land swaps to create a combined campus with Weld County, City of Greeley and Greeley-Evans School District 6 buildings.

"The courts will be downtown, the jurors that will be downtown, the district attorney will be downtown, the defending attorneys will be downtown. So there's an entire ecosystem, so to speak, that exists around the courthouse," Weld County Commissioner Scott James said.

The projected cost of the plan is about $490 million, which was the least expensive option commissioners discussed. Another option was to build a new justice center a few miles north on O Street where the county administration building, Weld County Sheriff's Office and jail are located.

In April, Denver7's Jaclyn Allen spoke with one local coffee shop owner who was concerned about the option to move the courts to O Street. She said it would take foot traffic away from her small business.

"I would say a large population of our customers are city, county attorneys, judges, the mayor's in here constantly, and just losing that momentum is what I'm most worried about right now," Aimee Hutson, owner of Aunt Helen's Coffee House, said back in April.

County commissioners said the O Street plan would cost more because of infrastructure costs, like water and sewer lines to the building.

"I can tell you that the Board of County Commissioners, over six months, have put together an exhaustive plan. We have done a ton of research. We have hired a couple of consultants that have helped us do that research to understand costs and economic impact," James said.

James said the Weld County Courthouse will still operate during construction of the new buildings, which could take up to five years. The county commissioner said he believes the courthouse will always remain county property and will always be used for a public purpose, but county leaders will host public meetings to decide specifics about its future use.

The City of Greeley posted on X applauding the county board's decision to keep the justice center downtown. You can read the City of Greeley's full statement below:

The City of Greeley is pleased with the Weld County Commissioners’ decision today, directing staff to finalize negotiations that would keep the Weld County judicial center in downtown Greeley and relocate administrative offices to the area.

This marks a major step forward in a partnership that reflects a shared vision for strengthening the core of our community.

We believe this direction will support Greeley’s long-standing commitment to downtown revitalization. This aligns with Greeley’s goals for smart, sustainable growth that brings widespread benefits.

Having more people working and visiting downtown helps local businesses, supports jobs and makes our city stronger. While today’s vote was a critical milestone, many details are still being worked through.

The city is committed to continued conversations, and prioritizing the best possible outcomes for everyone involved – including our downtown core. We’re excited about the path ahead and the opportunity to help shape a vibrant, welcoming downtown.

County leaders said Weld County is the second fastest growing county in the state. The population of Weld County grew more than 30% from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.