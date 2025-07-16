Denver Public Schools sees increase in need for summer meal program

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) says its program serving free summer meals to children 18 and under has seen an increase in need compared to last year.

The federally-funded program provides free breakfasts and lunches to children, regardless of their family's income. Lindsey Long, a DPS dietitian, said the district has served 5.5% more free lunches this summer compared to last year. Long said the bulk of that increase is coming from families who do not qualify for free and reduced lunches during the school year.

Alan Stedman Lindsey Long, a dietician with Denver Public Schools, said the district serves free summer breakfasts and lunches at more than 60 locations across Denver for kids 18 and under.

"That means that families of all socioeconomic standpoints are utilizing school meals as a source of nutrition for their kids," she said. "It makes a difference in the family's lives, in the kids lives, in the livelihood of the community of Denver."

So far this summer, DPS said it has served more than 70,000 lunches and 48,000 breakfasts. The goal of the program is to serve healthy meals to kids after school lets out for the summer.

“The summer meal program is important because it gives kids who might not otherwise have access to meals, not only meals, but to healthy meals, access to food," said Long. "We make between 50% and 75% of our summer meals are scratch made. Our produce is grown locally."

Richard Butler Melissa Martinez, a Denver Public Schools employee and parent, said she sees the benefits of the district's free summer breakfasts and lunches, especially for kids during school summer camps.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the summer meal program, saw funding cuts through a law signed by President Donald Trump. DPS said it's too early to tell if the cuts will affect summer meal programming.

According to the Colorado Department of Education, 62.8% of DPS students qualified for free and reduced school lunch during the 2024-2025 school year.

Related: As the school year approaches, the Denver7 Gives School Supplies program is helping Colorado families get the school supplies they need. Learn how to donate at this link through Denver7 Gives.

Community Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed Denver7

Denver7 visited Inspire Elementary to see the free summer meal program in action. Melissa Martinez, a DPS employee and parent, said the resource is very convenient for her while her daughter is at DPS summer camp.

"I think it's great because it helps me," said Martinez. "She could come here and she'll have her lunch, healthy food. I like the fact that they give her, like, the fruits and vegetables."

To see a list of DPS locations offering free breakfasts and lunches this summer, click here. No registration is required.