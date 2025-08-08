RiNo Art District working to fill store vacancies through pop-up shops and stipends to local artists

DENVER — RiNo Art District is using a new pop-up program to fill empty commercial spaces while boosting local artists.

The RiNo Made Pop-Up program gives selected artists a $1,500 stipend and a few months of free rent at vacant spaces in the area to set up exhibitions and host open studio hours.

The first storefront to house artists is at 2601 Walnut Street Unit 210, which is owned by national real estate company EDENS. The property owner is the first to participate in the program to showcase five local artists: Sam Grabowska, Matt McCall, Navya Mallepeddi, Shadae Hunt and Chris Bristow.

"Having this opportunity is just huge for many of us who have been in a bit of a purgatory, trying to find a place to work, trying to find support, working many jobs, trying to figure out how to stay afloat as an artist. So having a little bit of a stipend here is a huge, huge relief for many of us," resident artist and sculptor Sam Grabowska said.

Kiah Butcher, the programs director for RiNo Art District, said the retail vacancy rate in the area is around 9%. A report from a commercial real estate service company shows a 4.2% Denver retail vacancy rate for quarter one of 2025. Butcher said she continues to hear from property owners who are having trouble keeping their spaces filled and also from local artists who are struggling to afford rent. She said the pop-up program is their way of working to solve both issues.

RiNo Art District turns to pop-up shops to fill storefronts, boost local artists

"The RiNo Made Pop-Up is our first stab at, you know, bringing in a lot more activation and movement and just some vibrancy in a space that is otherwise being unused," Butcher said. "We've been in conversations with some other developers, different apartments and some other, you know, vacant retailers... but the hope is that it continues to grow, and we can hopefully achieve three or four this year."

The RiNo Business Improvement District (BID) approved $25,000 in funding for the pilot year of the program to support at least two pop-ups in 2025. Butcher said the art district already has plans to open a second pop-up near 33rd and Walnut Street.

Chris Bristow, one of the resident artists in the program, said receiving a stipend and free space can go a long to help local artists.

"I think it's special to be here in RiNo because it feels like the most sincere art district to me in Denver. I think it's really exciting getting this kind of exposure and reminding people like, hey, you know, art is kind of the most important part of our person and our humanity," Bristow said.

The 2601 Walnut Street location will host open studio hours every Friday from 4-8 p.m. and every Sunday from 12-3 p.m. The store will also host an artist talk on Friday, August. 22 from 6-8 p.m. where people can stop by and speak with the pop-up artists about their work and residency goals.