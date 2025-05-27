FAA issues ground stop due to fog in Colorado Tuesday morning, impacting Denver International Airport flights

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop due to fog across the Denver metro area Tuesday morning, impacting Denver International Airport flights. Departures to DIA were grounded at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

FAA has issued a ground stop for @DENAirport. Departures to Denver International Airport are grounded due to fog. Somewhere out there is a runway. #cowx pic.twitter.com/zVVkIV7Y33 — April Schildmeyer (@Aschildmeyer) May 27, 2025

The ground stop was initially ordered through 6 a.m., but was extended to 7 a.m. The FAA said there's a 30-60% chance of an extension as a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the dense fog is creating visibility of a quarter mile or less.

The ground stop caused 32 delays and 22 cancellations in and out of DIA, as of 5:19 a.m., according to Flightaware. This morning's delays and cancellations come amid ongoing RTD issues to the airport. Shuttle buses replace the A Line between 61st Ave. and Peña station and DIA, until further notice.

RTD Alert to the airport:

Shuttle buses replacing A Line until further notice between 61st and Pena Station and Denver International Airport.

The trains will run btwn Union Station and 61st Ave. pic.twitter.com/BBex6oZ6Ed — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 27, 2025

However, the trains will run between Union Station and 61st Ave., Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

There were ground stops for for DIA on Sunday and Monday nights as well due to thunderstorms, causing more than 1,000 delays.