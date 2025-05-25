Denver International Airport issues ground stop due to thunderstorms

DENVER — Thunderstorms that moved into the Denver metro area Sunday forced the FAA to halt outbound flights out of Denver International Airport.

A ground stop was issued at 3:45 p.m. and lasted for an hour. During this time, all outbound flights are temporarily grounded.

Due to weather conditions, the airport experienced increased delays and cancellations hours leading up to the 3:45 p.m. FAA order.

DIA has experienced more than 400 flight delays and at least 10 cancellations amid a busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

More wet weather is expected on Monday.