Cue the fog horn! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the entire northern Front Range. Skies will gradually start to clear and we'll see plenty of sunshine by lunch.

Look for temperatures to bounce back closer to seasonal averages, with highs returning to the 70s for the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon. It’ll still be unsettled, though, with the chance of typical late-day showers or thunderstorms — nothing severe expected, just those familiar pop-up storms we often see this time of year.

There will still be enough moisture to fuel afternoon showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, especially over the higher terrain and along the foothills. There is a marginal risk of severe weather near Denver and across the eastern plains. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

Warmer, drier weather returns to the Front Range Friday and into the weekend. Look for highs in the low 80s Friday with mostly sunny skies. It'll be a seasonal start to the weekend with upper 70s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. It looks like the 80+ degree heat sticks around into early next week.

Dense fog across Denver for the Tuesday morning commute

