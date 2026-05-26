Denver International Airport announces plans to start work on pedestrian walkways connecting concourses

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced official plans Tuesday to start work on pedestrian walkways that would connect concourses.

The airport said it will repurpose portions of its existing underground baggage tunnels for the pedestrian walkways in an effort to offer an alternative to the train between concourses. When there have been power outages or malfunctions with the trains in the past, many passengers are forced to wait until the problem is resolved to get to their gates.



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DIA announces plans to start work on pedestrian walkways connecting concourses

There is already bridge connecting the Jeppesen Terminal to the A gates, but the tunnels would connect Concourse A to Concourse B, and Concourse B to Concourse C.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, according to the airport, as the Great Hall renovation project in the Jeppesen Terminal is expected to finish.

This comes after the airport has invested more than $5 million into modernizing the trains, adding new train cars and making other system upgrades over the next few years.

The airport has also added 39 new gates across all three concourses and is in the process of renovating the concourses as part of what it calls DEN's Vision 100 strategic plan. The airport is preparing to serve 100 million annual passengers.

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