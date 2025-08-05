Denver International Airport's East Security Checkpoint opens ahead of schedule, under budget

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DEN) officially unveiled its East Security Checkpoint — a major milestone in the airport’s multi-year Great Hall Project to improve passenger experience, reduce wait times, and modernize the terminal.

The new checkpoint, located on Level 6 just north of the Southwest Airlines ticket counters, features 17 screening lanes equipped with the latest TSA screening technology. It complements the West Security Checkpoint, which opened in 2024, creating a new flow-through design that shifts security operations to the upper level of the terminal.

“We have completed this checkpoint, the East Security Checkpoint, five months ahead of schedule and $10 million under budget,” Phil Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday.

The checkpoint officially opens to passengers on Tuesday at 3 a.m. Travelers are encouraged to check in on Level 5 and take the escalator or elevator to Level 6 to access either the East or West security areas.

For some passengers, the new layout is already making a difference.

“It’s easier with the kids because I don’t have to walk through the body scan,” said traveler Latacha Frasca.

Others pointed to a smoother and faster screening process.

“Less is more, meaning the less time in lines, the more time you have to travel,” said traveler Binaca Alscon.

“The shorter the lines, the better. Hopefully, it helps people move through faster and makes everyone’s lives easier,” added traveler Emily Hess.

With the opening of the East and West checkpoints, the older North and South checkpoints on Level 5 are being phased out. The South Checkpoint, previously the main TSA PreCheck location, will remain operational through Sept. 2 as a backup, depending on staffing and passenger demand.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston praised the new setup as a leap forward for passenger convenience.

“Once you get to the airport, these security lines will be open, fast, and easy to navigate,” Johnston said. “This is a critical step forward in making sure the customer experience goes that much faster, and doing it on time and under budget is remarkable.”

The East Security Checkpoint is part of the $2.1 billion Great Hall Project, a long-term renovation for the airport. According to Washington, the entire program has been delivered in phases, with each segment consistently ahead of schedule and under budget.

“This has been a monumental effort by all of the DEN employees and everyone who works at this airport,” Washington said.

According to airport officials, the improvements have already shown measurable results. Officials told Denver7 that passenger satisfaction with the security experience increased by 13% since the opening of the West Checkpoint, while average wait times have improved by 19%.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette called the project essential to keeping up with passenger growth, noting DIA is preparing to serve 100 million passengers annually by 2027.

“Investing in efficiency, safety and passenger experience is more important than ever,” DeGette said.

The next major milestone in the Great Hall Project will be the opening of DEN’s Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation, scheduled for January 10, 2026.