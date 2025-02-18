Denver International Airport reveals final phase of the Great Hall renovation

DENVER — There are plenty of frequent Denver International Airport travelers who are tired of seeing construction every time they head to the airport, but now officials say there's finally an end in sight.

On Tuesday, airport CEO Phillip Washington revealed the completion phase of the Great Hall renovations.

The area where South Security currently sits will be completely transformed. There will be a bar, dining options, seating areas, entertainment space, and a 60-foot statue of a Cottonwood Tree featuring 30,000 Swarovski crystals.

The area where domestic arrivals come up from the train will be outfitted with new seating areas and lighting.

Denver Photos: Here's what the final phase of DIA's Great Hall Project will look like

"There's been some hiccups in the previous project, but I would like [travelers] to walk away knowing that we're building an airport that's going to last for the next 100 years. And that is what we're doing. It is arduous work," said Washington.

Washington said the construction would be finished on time and within the $1.3 billion budget he had brought before the city council three years ago.

"We don't use any taxpayer dollars at all. What we generate here is what we live on, right? And so, it's very, very important for us to be efficient. It's very, very important for us to make the right decisions, which I think we have," said Washington.

According to the CEO, the removal of the South Security lines will not impact security wait times since the new West and East Security will be up and running. East Security is scheduled to open in August.

"To give you an example of that technology, we went from 140 people per hour per lane to the potential for 240 per hour per lane with the new equipment," said Washington.

Once construction is complete, the airport will have 46 total security lanes. Currently, the CEO said, there are around 34 lanes.

The entire Great Hall renovation is scheduled to be completed in 2027, and construction activity will move to the south end of the terminal in May 2025.

"We know that the traveling public has really been through it over a number of years. And so once we finish the Great Hall, I think the the passenger facing impacts will no longer be there. We'll still have other projects, but it won't impact passengers," said Washington.

There are future plans to expand Concourse C West and the North Terminal. However, Washington said those aren't anticipated to impact travelers.

According to the airport, The Jeppesen Terminal was originally designed for 50 million passengers. Last year, it served over 82 million.

