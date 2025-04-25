Vaccinated adult in Lakewood tests positive for measles, becoming Colorado's fifth case this year

DENVER — A vaccinated adult who recently traveled to an area of Mexico that is experiencing a measles outbreak has tested positive for the virus, becoming the fifth person to become infected in the state so far this year.

In a joint statement Friday, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) and Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH), said the adult is a Denver County resident who recently traveled to Chihuahua, Mexico.

The patient, they said, “has verified vaccination records for MMR.”

Denver7 has reached out to the CDPHE asking if perhaps the patient was vaccinated before 1968, as the MMR vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective in preventing measles infection. We will update this story with that information once we hear back.

State and local health officials said anyone who may have been at the Kaiser Lakewood Medical Offices Urgent Care, located at 8383 W. Alameda Ave., on Saturday, April 19, between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. could have been exposed.

People who believe they may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings or high-risk settings. People who were at this urgent care clinic and develop symptoms should immediately call their health care provider before trying to seek treatment to avoid other people from becoming potentially infected with the virus.

Symptoms to watch out for include anything from a fever, a cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes that develop into a rash that starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body about three to five days after symptoms first start. A person with measles is contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears.



Denver7 has been closely following confirmed cases of measles in Colorado amid a multi-state outbreak of the virus in the U.S. this year. Explore the timeline map below to see where cases have so far popped up.

“The measles vaccine provides strong protection, and cases like this are very rare,” said Dr. Ned Calonge, Chief Medical Officer at the CDPHE. “Staying up to date on vaccinations and being aware of health risks when traveling are important ways to protect yourself and your community. We’re sharing this information out of an abundance of caution to support early detection and limit the risk of further spread.”

A single dose of the MMR vaccine confers 93% protection against measles, while a second one ups that number to 97%, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In rare cases, about 3 out of every 100 people vaccinated against the virus can still become infected, state health officials said, adding vaccinated individuals will usually develop milder symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others.

“Measles only spreads from people who show symptoms; it does not spread from people who aren’t feeling sick,” a spokesperson from the CDPHE said in a news release.

People who have received the full series of the MMR shot don’t need another one after exposure to the virus, though people who received a measles vaccine before 1968 should talk to their health care provider about possibly getting a booster as the vaccine used before that year wasn't as effective. Unvaccinated people exposed to the virus can get the MMR vaccine 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent an infection.

So far this year, Colorado has reported cases in Pueblo, Denver and Pagosa Springs.