Colorado pediatrician shares how to protect children amid measles case in Denver County infant

AURORA, Colo. — Following the announcement that an unvaccinated Denver County infant under 1 year old contracted measles, Denver7 took parents' concerns to a pediatrician.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the infant recently traveled with family to an area of Chihuahua, Mexico, that is experiencing an "ongoing measles outbreak."

Dr. Olukemi Akinrinola, a pediatrician with AdventHealth, said measles is an extremely contagious disease that can be deadly for children but is preventable with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine: one at 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

"I think, historically, it's been a no-brainer because schools need that and we all know how deadly the disease is. Many parents can remember when they were younger, people that died from measles," Akinrinola said. "So, historically, we have lots of parents that will get their kids vaccinated at the 12-month mark and then 4 to 5. Post-COVID, that's been a bit of some more controversies, and so we're having a few parents who would refuse and we have to explain more why they need the vaccines."

Maggy Wolanske

If parents plan to go abroad, Akinrinola recommends they get their child a dose of the MMR vaccine, even if they are too young for the traditional dose. Akinrinola said the dose does not count toward the overall immunization doses.

Kristin Schuch, a nurse practitioner with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said the agency is trying to identify individuals who might benefit from post-exposure prophylaxis in order to contain potential spread.

"[In] this case, fortunately, the family was traveling to see other family members to an area that does have an outbreak in Mexico, but they didn't fly. They drove directly from there to here, so minimal exposure, and did all the right things as soon as we got together," Schuch said.

Schuch said people who visited the Denver Health Emergency Department on Sunday, April 6 between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. could have been exposed to the disease.

"I think that really for our community, we have opportunities to get vaccinated and to do what we can to protect ourselves," Schuch explained. "We are in good shape in terms of the things that we have done with preparation, so, no, I don't think we need to be panicked, but we do need to take it seriously. This is highly contagious."

Maggy Wolanske

Akinrinola is hopeful parents will vaccinate their children. She said families have called her concerned about the disease.

"Now we're seeing more sickness from that, we're seeing more hospital admissions, more complications," explained Akinrinola. "Measles is not just an acute condition. They have lots of long-term sequelae, so it's not something you're thinking of only for the immediate time that the kid is sick. We have lots of deafness that can come from that, meningitis, lots of new infections and lots of other things."

AdventHealth offers the measles vaccine at primary care clinics. If you are a new patient, you can schedule an appointment online. CVS also offers the MMR vaccine. Walk-ins are accepted but people are encouraged to schedule an appointment online or on the app.