Large power outage leaves thousands in Denver area in the dark

DENVER — A large power outage in the Denver metro area on Sunday afternoon left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.

The full scope and exact number of people impacted by the outage are not known at this time. Xcel Energy's outage map appears to be down for some customers.

However, the company reported that at least 145,000 customers lost power around 3 p.m. It's not clear how many of those have been restored at this time.

Multiple agencies have reported widespread outages, including CORE Power, which reported more than 40,000 customers were without power as of 3:30 p.m.

Denver International Airport was also impacted as trains between concourses stopped running. However, DIA reported that crews are working to restore service.

Denver7 has reached out to Xcel Energy for more details, including the cause of the outage.

Aurora police told Denver7 that rumors of a transformer explosion near E. Abilene Street and E. Florida Avenue are incorrect.

Sgt. Longshore with APD said shots were fired during a parking lot fight in the area, causing a window to shatter. No injuries or explosions were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more