Colorado's second measles case confirmed in unvaccinated Denver County infant under 1 year old

DENVER COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Monday announced the state's second confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated Denver County infant under 1 year old.

CDPHE said the infant recently traveled with family to an area of Chihuahua, Mexico, that is experiencing an "ongoing measles outbreak." Doctors do not believe that this case is linked to Colorado's other measles case in Pueblo.

Babies normally receive the routine dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine at 12 to 15 months, according to the agency.

“Infants under 12 months are especially vulnerable to measles because they are typically too young to be vaccinated. This case is a stark reminder that families traveling internationally should delay unnecessary travel or talk to their health care providers about early MMR vaccination for infants, especially when visiting areas with known measles outbreaks,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer at CDPHE, in a statement. “We’re incredibly grateful to our partners at Denver Health and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment for their swift action, expertise, and collaboration in identifying this case and protecting the broader community.”

According to CDPHE, people who visited the Denver Health Emergency Department on Sunday, April 6 between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. could have been exposed to the disease.

Location Date/Time Denver Health Emergency Department

777 Bannock St. Pavilion A,

Denver, CO 80204 Sunday, April 6

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. MT

Symptoms typically develop 7 to 21 days after exposure and include:



Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red eyes

A "characteristic" rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads

CDPHE said anyone who visited the Denver Health ED on April 6 should monitor for measles symptoms for 21 days after exposure. They should also consider avoiding public gatherings or "high-risk settings."

State CDPHE addresses use of vitamin A for measles after confirmed case in Pueblo Óscar Contreras

This is the state's second confirmed case of measles amid recent outbreaks across the country. Colorado's first confirmed case was reported on March 31 in an unvaccinated Pueblo adult who recently traveled to an area of Mexico "experiencing an ongoing measles outbreak."

Prior to these two cases, Colorado had not seen a case of the disease since December 2023, which involved an international traveler who arrived in Colorado.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Colorado measles cases as of April 7

According to the state health department, measles is highly contagious and often severe but is preventable with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are roughly 97% effective in preventing the disease, according to CDPHE.