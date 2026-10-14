Colorado health officials say now is the time to get the flu vaccine for protection during Halloween, holidays

DENVER — State health officials and medical experts are urging Coloradans to get vaccinated against the flu immediately as seasonal cases and hospitalizations begin climbing earlier than usual.

The early spike comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2025–2026 flu season that saw unprecedented hospitalizations across Colorado and marked the state’s most severe pediatric flu season on record.

Denver7 reported on Colorado’s record-breaking flu season earlier this year. Watch that story in the video below:

A Colorado hospital brought back mask mandates as flu hospitalizations surged. Will others follow?

As for this season, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that flu activity across the state is already increasing, with hospitals reporting a growing number of positive tests and flu-related admissions.

We asked Dr. Mark Montano, the Medical Director at the HCA HealthOne CareNow Urgent Care, about the best time to get vaccinated for protection for Halloween and through the holidays.

“This year, I would say this is the time,” said Dr. Montano. “I don't think I would wait, especially as we saw that little bump in September.”

Health experts recommend that everyone 6 months of age and older receive a flu vaccine annually because it takes roughly two weeks after vaccination for full protection to build in the body.

After last year's difficult flu season, Denver7 asked CDPHE about the updated vaccine for this season. In an e-mail, health officials said: "All three strains in this year’s vaccines were updated for the 2026–2027 formulation, including the influenza A H3N2 component. This component was updated to target subclade K, the variant that dominated last year’s flu season and drove record numbers of hospitalizations in Colorado."

During the last flu season, CDPHE recorded 5,931 flu-related hospitalizations during last season, the highest since the state started tracking in 2004. A record, 1,169 of those hospitalizations were in children, and eight kids in Colorado died from the flu.

Health News CDPHE urges vaccination against flu as state sees early rise in hospitalizations Óscar Contreras

Vaccines are widely available across the state at local pharmacies, primary care offices, pediatric clinics, community health centers, and local public health agencies.

Most private health insurance plans, as well as Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+), cover the full cost of the flu vaccine with zero out-of-pocket expense for patients visiting participating providers.

For families without health coverage, free or low-cost vaccines are available for children at nearly 600 locations across Colorado. You can search for a spot near you on CDPHE'S website. Select locations also offer free or discounted doses for uninsured and under-insured adults 19 and older. Officials advise calling clinics ahead of time to confirm inventory and eligibility.

Dr. Montano also cautioned residents not to delay medical care if severe respiratory symptoms develop.

“One of the things we say is — if you have any trouble breathing, do not wait,” said Dr. Montano. “Any trouble breathing, you need to be seen immediately.”