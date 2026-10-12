CDPHE urges vaccination against flu as Colorado sees early rise in cases, hospitalizations

DENVER — State health officials are urging Coloradans to get vaccinated against flu now instead of waiting a few more weeks to do so as the number of influenza cases and hospitalizations defy seasonal norms.

The early rise in cases comes after Colorado saw a record-breaking flu season last year, with 5,931 flu-related hospitalizations across the state – the highest annual total since the state began tracking the disease in 2004. Of those, 1,169 were among children. Eight of those children died from flu last year, according to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokeswoman Hope Shuler.

Denver7 reported on Colorado’s record-breaking flu season earlier this year. Watch that story in the video below:

A Colorado hospital brought back mask mandates as flu hospitalizations surged. Will others follow?

Though the viral respiratory season has already started in Colorado (flu season typically runs from the beginning of October through late May), several key indicators like positive flu tests and flu-related hospitalizations are showing steep increases across the state.

As of last week, Colorado had reported 46 hospitalizations for the flu compared to 8 at the beginning of September, with emergency department visits also seeing a marked increase. Compared to last year, flu-related emergency department visits did not reach current levels until the first week of November, according to state data.

“Last year’s record hospitalizations were a sobering reminder of how serious the flu can be, especially for young children,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer. “With flu activity in the state picking up, parents have a critical window right now to protect their families before virus transmission surges.”

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

State health officials say the best way Coloradans can protect themselves from severe illness caused by flu is to get vaccinated.

“Early vaccination is especially important for individuals at higher risk of serious illness, such as infants and young children, older adults, pregnant people, and anyone with underlying health conditions,” Shuler said.

The CDPHE recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu “as soon as possible — ideally by the end of October,” state health officials said, since it takes two weeks for full protection to build.

Anyone wishing to get vaccinated can go to their nearest pharmacy, primary care physician, their local public health agency or community health center.

State health officials said most health insurance plans, including Medicaid and CHP+, cover the full cost of flu vaccines so families pay nothing when visiting providers that accept their health plans. Families without health insurance can get free or low-cost vaccines for their children at nearly 600 locations across the state.

Besides enhancing your immunity by eating well, getting enough sleep, staying active and avoiding stress as much as possible, health officials say there are other things you can do to stay ahead of a potential infection — whether that’s flu, COVID or RSV — this fall and winter.

The CDC recommends a multi-layered approach that includes not just getting vaccinated, but wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask in crowded settings, testing before gatherings, ventilating indoor spaces, practicing proper hand hygiene, and following CDC quarantine guidance if you test positive for any of these respiratory viruses.

Coloradans who have questions about this year’s flu vaccine are encouraged to talk to their doctor or local pharmacist before scheduling an appointment.