Pueblo's prized peppers starting to sprout up

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo's prized peppers are starting to sprout up!

One of the farmers at Milberger Farms in eastern Pueblo County Dalton Milberger said a wet May delayed work on the pepper fields.

With hotter weather on the horizon, he expects the peppers to grow faster to make up for the lost time last month.

"In the past, when we seen it get nice and hot out after a lot of rain that we had, everything jumps and grows really fast, so that is our hope," Milberger said.

He expects to start harvesting peppers around mid-July. You can expect to see the peppers in grocery stores across Colorado by the beginning of August.

This year's Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival is scheduled for Sept. 19-25. Festival applications are open now.

