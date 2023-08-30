2023 Governor's Plate winners announced, new and returning competitors battle for title

PUEBLO — Six food trucks from across Colorado went head-to-head at the 2023 Governor's Plate competition at the Colorado State Fair on Tuesday.
Three of the trucks are returning favorites from past Governor's Plates, while the other three will be competing for the first time.
Governor Jared Polis awarded Stoke Pizza with the 2023 Governor's Plate for their wood-fired chorizo, elote, and green chile pizza. Papa Mario's won the People's Choice Award for the second year in a row for the Tiff Special roast beef sandwich.
Each of the food trucks has to incorporate products grown and raised in the state. Stoke Pizza included flour sourced from Boulder, cheese from Springside Cheese Shop in Pueblo, and green chiles, onion, and jalapeños all from Musso Farms in Pueblo. Papa Mario's also incorporated products from Musso Farms in Pueblo.
The Governor's Plate competition started in 2021 to showcase unique tastes from across the state and to highlight the work of Colorado farmers and ranchers.
Here is a list of all the competitors from this year:
- Anne's A La Mode - Anne's is a returning 2022 Governor's Plate champion from Edgewater. They will be serving apple pie with Pueblo green chili and aged white cheddar. The flour is sourced from Moxie Bred Company's Mill in Boulder. The apples and chilies both come from Longmont.
- Papa Mario's Grilled Cheese - Papa Mario's is a returning 2022 People's Choice winner and the triple winner of the 2021 Governor's Plate from Pueblo. They will be serving the Tiff Special, a roast beef sandwich with onions, green chile and jalapeños from Musso Farmsin Pueblo.
- Stoke Pizza - Stoke Pizza is a returning competitor from Pueblo that will be serving a wood-fired chorizo, elote and green chile pizza with flour sourced from Boulder. The cheese comes from Springside Cheese Shop in Pueblo, and the green chiles, onions and jalapeños all come from Musso Farms in Pueblo.
- The Smoke 'N' CEO - The Smoke 'N' CEO is a competitor from Grand Junction and will be serving a green chile slider smash burger with green chiles from Pueblo and beef from a Grand Junction ranch.
- Araujo's Taqueria - Araujo's will be coming from Pueblo to serve a samosa stuffed with beans, ground beef, cheese and Pueblo green chile. A vegan dish of calabacitas (squash) with corn sourced from Musso Farms and DiSanti Farm in Pueblo will be served on the side.
- Grateful Planet Foods - Grateful Planet Foods will be coming down from Castle Rock to serve a plant-based French Dip sandwich with seitan proteins made in Lakewood. The sandwich will be served on baguettes made by Aspen Bakery in Denver.
