2023 Governor's Plate winners announced, new and returning competitors battle for title

PUEBLO — Six food trucks from across Colorado went head-to-head at the 2023 Governor's Plate competition at the Colorado State Fair on Tuesday.

Three of the trucks are returning favorites from past Governor's Plates, while the other three will be competing for the first time.

Governor Jared Polis awarded Stoke Pizza with the 2023 Governor's Plate for their wood-fired chorizo, elote, and green chile pizza. Papa Mario's won the People's Choice Award for the second year in a row for the Tiff Special roast beef sandwich.

Each of the food trucks has to incorporate products grown and raised in the state. Stoke Pizza included flour sourced from Boulder, cheese from Springside Cheese Shop in Pueblo, and green chiles, onion, and jalapeños all from Musso Farms in Pueblo. Papa Mario's also incorporated products from Musso Farms in Pueblo.

The Governor's Plate competition started in 2021 to showcase unique tastes from across the state and to highlight the work of Colorado farmers and ranchers.

Here is a list of all the competitors from this year:



