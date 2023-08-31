Chile pepper costs rise this year, farmers blaming weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — Chile peppers could cost you more this season. Mauro Farm in Pueblo is charging $5 more per bushel than last year.

Chile pepper plants didn't produce as many this season because of too much rain and not enough sun.

"It's disheartening," said manager Carla Houghton. "When you put 'x' amount of guys out for 'x' amount of hours and you only bring a small amount in, it raises the price."

"We just picked yesterday, normally we would have picked about two weeks ago," said Hougton.

You have until about mid-October to get chile peppers.

Houghton said they work with other farms through the shortage and short season to help everyone.

"Have patience with all of us, there's a lot of stress, there's a lot of anxiety with a lot [this]," said Houghton.

____

