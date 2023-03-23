Denver Public School board holds special meeting to discuss East High School shooting, reintroduction of SROs

DENVER – The Denver Public School Board of Education held a special meeting Thursday to discuss school safety and the reintroduction of armed officers across city high schools in the wake of the shooting at East High School that left two deans injured and led authorities on an hourslong search for a student suspect who was later found dead.

The board met at 10 a.m. Thursday and within five minutes of starting the special meeting, board members went into an executive session that was closed off to the public to discuss “confidential information” about Wednesday’s shooting at East High.

The #Denver Public Schools Board of Education just began their special meeting Thursday, to discuss the East High School shooting that injured two deans yesterday. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/G19zZ0QIc7 — Bayan Wang (@bayanwang) March 23, 2023

The meeting comes a day after DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero announced he was reintroducing armed officers to each of the district’s comprehensive high schools beginning Thursday through the remainder of the school year, despite the fact that doing so “likely violates” Board of Education policy, according to a letter he sent to board members Wednesday which was obtained by our partners at The Denver Post.

Marrero’s decision to reintroduce armed officers across city high schools comes after several calls from East High students and parents to increase security following the shooting death of one of their classmates, 16-year-old Luis Garcia. Those calls were only heightened by this most recent shooting on campus.

Among such calls, East High students advocated for enhanced cameras, added security measures, school resource officers and limited access to campus.

School Resource Officers (SROs) were removed from Denver Public Schools campuses after the Board of Education – led by DPS Vice President Auon’tai Anderson – unanimously voted in 2020 to end its relationship with the Denver Police Department as the country reeled in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis.

Marrero’s decision to reintroduce armed officers across Denver high schools was met with approval by the Board, though it’s unclear if the decision is supported unanimously by all members.

“The Board of Education supports the decision of Superintendent Marrero to work in partnership with local law enforcement to create safer learning spaces across Denver Public Schools for the remainder of this school year,” members from the board wrote in statement. “In addition, we will continue to work collaboratively with our community partners including law enforcement and our local & state legislature to make our community safer.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock agreed with Marrero’s decision, saying in a statement Wednesday evening that “the safety of students and the public require deployment of police officers assigned to the high school for the remainder of the school year.”

He added that he directed Denver Chief of Police Ron Thomas to “support this effort and deploy our officers accordingly in coordination with the school district.” Earlier in the day as news spread of the shooting at East, the outgoing mayor said removing SROS “was a mistake and we must move swiftly to correct it.”

Dr. Marrero and the rest of the DPS Board will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday. Denver7 will stream that news conference live on all our platforms, social media channels and streaming platforms.