'We weren't hearing new ideas': DougCo Commissioner explains decision to end general public comment:

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Last week, Douglas County Commissioners announced they are ending general public comment at their business meetings, which are generally held the first and third Tuesday of each month.

Afterward, Denver7 heard from Douglas County residents, including a Parker woman who feels the move hinders productive conversations around local issues and is merely a way for the commissioners to dodge criticism accountability.

Denver7 brought those concerns straight to DougCo Board of Commissioners Chair George Teal, who made the call to end genera public comment. He said the change comes from years of hearing from some who felt like the period was no longer valuable public discourse, becoming too off-topic and “theatrical.”

Teal recalled one time a public commenter advocated for euthanizing those experiencing homelessness a few years ago. He said others want to discuss personal problems at the meetings.

“My motivations have entirely been the feedback I've received from residents here in the county, who want us to end ‘Open Mic at the Comedy Show,’” Teal said.

When Denver7 asked if hearing some off-topic comments is part of the job of local government, Teal said it just became too unproductive.

“I feel like it implies that I have a problem with what people say in public comment. I don’t,” he said. “I never know when the next good idea is going to come from. The biggest thing is, we weren't hearing new ideas. We were hearing rehashing of what's going on at the federal level. We were hearing rehashing of what's going on at the state level, that actually is outside of our purview as county commissioners.”

When pressed to explain how the change is not — as some believe — a way to avoid criticism, Teal said voters still hold the county commissioners accountable.

“We are all still subject to recall, if indeed it has to come to that, the public has that capability,” he said. "I have to be accountable to the people of Douglas County no matter what, and when I issue a vote and give my opinion, I know the words I say are going to be, you know, held into account.”

Teal said those who still disagree with the decision should reach out to him via his personal cell phone, 303-819-5936, or email him at gteal@douglas.co.us.

“It’s 21st Century,” he said. “I mean, I get people who comment to me on Facebook and send me messages on Facebook. We still have all those avenues available. It's not the 18th century where the only way to speak to your elected representative is to come to a formal meeting and speak your mind.”

As of Wednesday, Douglas County’s government social media accounts have turned off comments on Facebook, X and Instagram.