Lakewood homeowner concerned over lack of progress in burglary, assault case

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Chris Fisher is still reeling nearly nine weeks after his home was burglarized.

"Every cabinet, every drawer in my desk, every item that ever could have been turned was turned," Fisher told Denver7 as he walked a crew around his home. "Any item that was worth more than $15 or $20 was taken with zero thought or care."

The losses included electronics, heirloom jewelry, and credit cards.

A day after the April burglary, Fisher was notified that his stolen credit card was used at a gas station nearby. He rushed over and confronted the woman with his card.

"She said, 'Nope, I don't have anything to do with that. I don't know what you're talking about.' And then she turned her back to me, and she had a backpack that we had purchased for my wife a couple of years back that was a limited edition backpack, and it was in our house, and it had been missing," Fisher said.

A confrontation ensued, and Fisher was reportedly punched by another man and threatened with a knife before the bag was taken again.

According to Fisher, the Lakewood Police Department has identified the man and woman from the confrontation, but no arrests have been made.

"It feels like inaction," he said.

Denver7 reached out to Lakewood PD. A spokesperson said they could not comment on the investigations since they are still open.

"It makes it almost impossible to feel comfortable in my own home," Fisher said, "[The suspects] know that we're after them now because they've been contacted by the police, but for some reason, not arrested."